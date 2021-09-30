CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 1,952 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $205.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.01. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.