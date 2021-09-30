OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Trading Up 6.8%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.11 and last traded at $58.11. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

