HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.