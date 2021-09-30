Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.72

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $22,681.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00019879 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000777 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

