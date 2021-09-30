PJT Partners (PJT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) in the last few weeks:

9/28/2021 – PJT Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

9/23/2021 – PJT Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

9/20/2021 – PJT Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

9/14/2021 – PJT Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

8/4/2021 – PJT Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

8/3/2021 – PJT Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Shares of PJT opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

