SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $434,670.81 and $29.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,984.06 or 1.00174444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00079374 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00368300 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $295.90 or 0.00689591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00237525 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001564 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SPDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.