Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.600-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $56.59 on Thursday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

