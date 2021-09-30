CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 4,043 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 1.01% of North American Construction Group worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

