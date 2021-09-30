Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.97. 2,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 477,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a current ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

