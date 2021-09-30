Brokerages Set Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT at $110.33

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NTRS opened at $110.29 on Monday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

