ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

ONEOK stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

