TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 246,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,895,186 shares.The stock last traded at $49.93 and had previously closed at $50.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 87,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

