Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Philip Amery Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metgasco alerts:

On Thursday, September 23rd, Philip Amery bought 512,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00 ($9,142.86).

On Friday, July 30th, Philip Amery bought 400,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$9,200.00 ($6,571.43).

On Friday, July 23rd, Philip Amery acquired 600,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery acquired 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).

Metgasco Company Profile

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metgasco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metgasco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.