Thor Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THO. Truist upped their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

NYSE:THO opened at $127.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

