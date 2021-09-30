Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Itron stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. Itron has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $53,296.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,246.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,013 shares of company stock worth $1,125,152. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

