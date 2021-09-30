Imperial Capital Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Get Snap One alerts:

SNPO opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84. Snap One has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.