Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
Perrigo stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $49.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
