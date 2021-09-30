Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

