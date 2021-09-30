Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 891.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,536 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.