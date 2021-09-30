Ergoteles LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,036 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after purchasing an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

