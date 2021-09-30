Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 259,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after purchasing an additional 89,101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,056,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.