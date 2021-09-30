Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $117.02 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.74.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.71.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.