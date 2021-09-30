Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HLF opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30.
In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.
Herbalife Nutrition Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
