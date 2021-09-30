Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

