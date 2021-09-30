HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7,160.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter worth $2,112,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in HP by 216.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 761,352 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 520,644 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in HP by 22.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,627,289 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

