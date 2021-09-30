Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $667,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

