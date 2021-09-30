Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $667,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NYSE WH opened at $78.26 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

