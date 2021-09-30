Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,377.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,260.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,291.63.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.