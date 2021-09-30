VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI opened at $28.87 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

