Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Shares of STX opened at $83.10 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.