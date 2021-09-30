Equalizer Tops 1-Day Volume of $188,402.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $188,402.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EQZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.