Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.