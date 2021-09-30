FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$17.58 million during the quarter.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Maverix Metals to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.48 and a 52 week high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$809.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.