USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE:USNA opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.
In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
