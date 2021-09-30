USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.330 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE:USNA opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $29,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.