Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 60,731 Shares of Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,731 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $859,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 60,143 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $848,016.30.

On Friday, September 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $251,770.11.

On Thursday, September 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $340,225.11.

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $269,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth $592,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

