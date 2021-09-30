Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $270.50 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.32. The company has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.