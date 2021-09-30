Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $326,640.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $270.50 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.32. The company has a market cap of $264.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

