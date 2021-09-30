NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $90.33 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in NetApp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

