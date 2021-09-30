Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman Sells 2,064 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 916.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 495.4% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 73,751 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

