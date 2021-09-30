Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman Sells 2,064 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.00. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.78.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
