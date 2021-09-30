Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 1,905 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50.
Shares of TNDM opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,398.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $113,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
