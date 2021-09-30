Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal Sells 1,905 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total transaction of $231,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $439,602.00.

On Friday, August 27th, James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88.

On Tuesday, July 27th, James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50.

Shares of TNDM opened at $119.92 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,398.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $113,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

