PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick Sells 77,067 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $105,581.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

