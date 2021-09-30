SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov Sells 6,300 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $154,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41.
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.
Several research firms have commented on SEMR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
