SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov Sells 6,300 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $154,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $487,845.41.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SEMR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

