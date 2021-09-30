360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider William Ballhausen Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) insider William Ballhausen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.55), for a total transaction of A$77,000.00 ($55,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.88.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. 360 Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.

