Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Decreased by Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.