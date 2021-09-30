Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 13,171 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $8,587,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

