Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Position Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 78.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 153.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL opened at $116.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Cowen upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

