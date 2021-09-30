Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 919,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $24,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $902,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.