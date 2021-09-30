Jennison Associates LLC Grows Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 274.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,883 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000.

SNCY opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,606.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

