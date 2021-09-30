Jennison Associates LLC Has $18.47 Million Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.13% of C4 Therapeutics worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CCCC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,301 shares of company stock worth $7,364,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

