Xponance Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 33.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cree during the first quarter worth about $2,227,000.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.11.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.07.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

