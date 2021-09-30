Xponance Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 110.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

