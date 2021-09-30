Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,681 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $106,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.15.

MMC stock opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

