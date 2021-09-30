Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 35.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 534,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,696 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $93,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,214,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $202.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

